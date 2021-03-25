Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.41).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.12 ($8.38) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.30.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

