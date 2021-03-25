ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Price Up 3%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $9,091,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

