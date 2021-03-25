ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Price Up 3%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.
SCSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $9,091,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
