Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.57 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.