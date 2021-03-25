Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.57 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,565. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

