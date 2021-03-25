Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Up 1.2%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

