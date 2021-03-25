Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.