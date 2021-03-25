Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 3.19% of Saia worth $151,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Saia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Saia by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.85. 4,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $229.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist increased their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.