Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 15.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $366,000.

SAIA stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,929. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.73. Saia has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $229.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

