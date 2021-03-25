saffron.finance Tops One Day Volume of $4.66 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $112.38 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance token can currently be bought for $1,353.10 or 0.02586079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00451920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00058213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00173209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.96 or 0.00785446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00075273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,053 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

