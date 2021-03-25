Saddle Point Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Saddle Point Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211,287 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises approximately 100.0% of Saddle Point Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Saddle Point Management L.P. owned approximately 1.52% of Stericycle worth $96,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,738. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

