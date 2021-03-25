Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,590 ($73.03).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,422 ($70.84) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,437.31 ($44.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,908.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,335.33. The company has a market cap of £87.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

