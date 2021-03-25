Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target to $8.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

