Roth Capital Boosts Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target to $30.00

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $22.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LXFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

LXFR stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.85 million, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Luxfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Luxfer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Luxfer by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

