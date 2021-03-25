Ross McCluskey Sells 1,570 Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,530 ($72.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,549.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,818.26. Intertek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,267 ($55.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The firm has a market cap of £8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRK shares. Shore Capital upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,157.78 ($67.39).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

