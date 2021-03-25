Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $440.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $410.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $406.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $271.52 and a one year high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

