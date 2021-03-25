Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.49% of Roper Technologies worth $673,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $7.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.65 and its 200 day moving average is $405.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.52 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

