Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $402.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.65 and its 200-day moving average is $405.54. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.52 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

