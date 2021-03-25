Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lowered by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,778 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 2.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $232,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,879,000 after purchasing an additional 184,004 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock traded down $7.39 on Thursday, reaching $398.89. 2,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,155. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.52 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.