ROOBEE Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.00360365 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

