Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 325 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

