Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHHVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $326.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.95. Roche has a twelve month low of $282.54 and a twelve month high of $378.47.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

