Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. Sells 9,700 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Colfax comprises approximately 3.4% of Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $27,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,767 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Colfax by 43.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,467,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 442,399 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 105,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -891.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

