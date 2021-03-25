Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. Has $4.89 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for about 2.0% of Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FOX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 29.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in FOX by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FOX by 34.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

