Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 13.5% of Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Copart worth $33,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 33,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,851. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

