Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $91.08 on Monday. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

