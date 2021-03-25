River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 56,739 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,739 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

GE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,795,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

