River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 3,916,447 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,916,447 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for about 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 157,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

