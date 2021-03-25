River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 27,116 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 19,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,457,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,362,981,000 after buying an additional 902,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $50.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

