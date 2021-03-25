River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,948. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,381,001 shares of company stock worth $81,594,231. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

