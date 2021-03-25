River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

PH traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $306.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,405. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $321.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.84. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

