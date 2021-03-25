River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 2,735,857 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 480.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 3.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.32% of Baker Hughes worth $68,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,964. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

