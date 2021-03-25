Richard P. Bentley Sells 22,062 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. 482,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

