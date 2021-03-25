Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 7,847 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 2.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Pool worth $73,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Pool by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.10. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,380. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.11 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

