Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

NYSE:TFX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.54. 1,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,046. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.94 and a 1-year high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.31 and a 200 day moving average of $379.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

