Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 146,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NKTR traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,609. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

