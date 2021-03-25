Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

