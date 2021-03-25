Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 421.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,503. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.