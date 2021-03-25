Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,953 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $32,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Radware by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after buying an additional 49,751 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Radware by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,370. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

