Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

