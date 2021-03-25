Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after buying an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

