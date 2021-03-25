Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of CarGurus worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

