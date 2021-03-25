Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,666 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after buying an additional 454,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,901,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,274,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

