Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,797 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Calavo Growers worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

