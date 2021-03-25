Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €106.18 ($124.92).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €84.74 ($99.69) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €55.04 ($64.75) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is €85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -133.09.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

