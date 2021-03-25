RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RH stock opened at $485.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $540.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.81 and a 200-day moving average of $437.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.17.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

