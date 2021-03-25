Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 50.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

