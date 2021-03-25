Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.90. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 202,504 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 million, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

