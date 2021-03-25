Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Owens Corning (OC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) recently:

3/23/2021 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $101.00.

3/9/2021 – Owens Corning had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

3/3/2021 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

2/25/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $88.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 732,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

