Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

KRMD stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 million, a PE ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 95,196 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

