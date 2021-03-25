Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 365,965 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365,965 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -397.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.